Advertisement

Dog survives nearly 200 foot fall in the Red River Gorge

Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook page(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED RIVER GORGE, Ky. (WYMT) - One pooch is back with his owner and doggone lucky after officials say he survived a fall that would have seriously hurt or killed most other animals.

Sunday afternoon, Wolfe County Search and Rescue responded to a 911 call in the Frog’s Head area of the Red River Gorge. The owner told the responding team his dog Tyson was chasing a lizard and fell off the 170-foot cliff.

In a post on Facebook, officials say a team was dispatched to the Bison Way Trail Head to search for the dog. Once they got close to the Indian Staircase cutoff, they ran across a group of hikers who had spotted an unleased dog and managed to take a picture of it.

They showed the picture to the owners, who confirmed it was Tyson.

Crews split up and managed to find the dog fairly quickly and reunite him with his grateful owners.

We’re told he was basically unhurt.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
One man dead after crash in Perry County
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83
Former WYMT General Sales Manager Morrison Stepp has died. He was 47 years old.
Former WYMT General Sales Manager funeral arrangements announced
Help wanted
Kentucky leads the nation in increase of people quitting their jobs

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department
Police searching for missing man in Bell County
Limited visitation now allowed at one Kentucky hospital
Our entire region is under a risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center for...
Stormy Monday ahead, severe storms possible
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83