City of Whitesburg opens new gift shop

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Whitesburg has opened up a gift shop for the community.

Set up by Mayor Tiffany Craft, the store allows people visiting the city to bring home a little something extra from their time there.

People have a choice of pillows, mugs, buttons, rugs, shirts, and more.

With hopes of adding more items, Craft said the response from the city has been great.

“We have a lot of people wanting to know if we ship and we do,” she said. “If you’re interested in anything here, we can ship all over the US. Wherever you want us to send it to you, we can.”

Proceeds earned from the gift shop go into the City of Whitesburg Tourism Fund.

