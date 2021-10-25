Why Black Cats aren’t really bad luck

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As Halloween continues to creep closer and closer, it is important to not forget about black cats.

“A lot of people are superstitious, have preconceived notions about black cats, especially this time of year,” said Assistant Animal Control Officer at the Harlan County Animal Shelter Jennifer Williams.

This is something Harlan County Native Holly Gross knows all too well.

“People tend to think that black cats are haunted and they bring bad luck,” she said. “If a black cat runs out in front of you on the road, you’re going to die in 7 days or something like that. That’s crazy.”

She is the owner of two black cats. One’s name is Big Momma and the other is Oscar the Grouch.

“Big Momma is one of the best cats I’ve ever owned. She’s so super loving. That is just a superstition,” she said. “That is not true at all. I mean as you can see, they’re amazing. Like this baby, he’s so great.”

While unfortunate, this is a harsh reality for black felines across the country. Staff said they are often abused, neglected, and in some cases killed.

“After working in this career for this long, I don’t understand it. You know you have to go back to your basic behavior with humans. A lot of people that hurt animals go on to hurt humans,” said Williams.

That is why this Halloween, staff at the shelter encourage people to change their perception of these animals.

“If you’ve got a black cat, get it out on social media. Show people these animals are no different than any other animal that you’re going to adopt or take into your home,” she said.

Also, do not forget Wednesday is National Black Cat Day. This is a day to raise awareness for these beautiful creatures.

“I thought that was amazing.. and I felt like I need to do something special for my kitties. I want to make them a tuna cake or something. I’m excited,” said Gross.

Williams said shelters across the country including theirs often halt the adoption of black cats during the Halloween season, to protect these animals.

For more information on the Harlan County Animal Shelter, you can click here or call 606-573-8867.

