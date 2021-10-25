Advertisement

Berea College president announces decision to retire

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Berea College President Lyle Roelofs has announced his decision to retire, effective June 30, 2023.

Roelofs arrived in Berea in 2012 to serve as the institution’s ninth president.

“It has been an honor and so very satisfying to have served Berea College as its ninth president,” President Roelofs said. “Everything about this school, from its transformative mission to the wonderful students, staff, faculty, alumni and friends, have made this such a privilege for Laurie and me.”

In preparation for a search for the 10th Berea College president, the Board of Trustees has hired Academic Search, a search firm and the one that brought Roelofs to Berea, to facilitate the process.

The Board of Trustees has also appointed a search committee that includes trustees, faculty members, staff and students.

“While I and many others are saddened by the approaching departure of President Roelofs, we also know this is a very exciting time for Berea College as we launch a search for our 10th president,” said Board Chair Stephanie Zeigler said.

Throughout the winter and spring of 2022, Academic Search and the search committee will begin seeking input from the entire Berea community on what characteristics and skills the College is seeking in Berea’s next president.

A new president will begin July 1, 2023.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
One man dead after crash in Perry County
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83
‘His legacy is remarkable’ Family and friends remember longtime member of the Osborne Brothers
Former WYMT General Sales Manager Morrison Stepp has died. He was 47 years old.
Former WYMT General Sales Manager funeral arrangements announced
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies
Leaders with the New Freedom Worship Center cut the ribbon on the new Vision Food Pantry on...
Eastern Kentucky church opens new food pantry to serve those in need

Latest News

UPIKE Nursing has paws on the pulse of state-of-the-art training opportunities - 11:00 p.m.
UPIKE Nursing has paws on the pulse of state-of-the-art training opportunities - 11:00 p.m.
Ghost walk, pumpkin walk, zombie dance: Salyersville sets up spooky events - 11:00 p.m.
Ghost walk, pumpkin walk, zombie dance: Salyersville sets up spooky events - 11:00 p.m.
Crews begin construction on Rowland Acres Industrial Park - 11:00 p.m.
Crews begin construction on Rowland Acres Industrial Park - 11:00 p.m.
The Kentucky General Assembly passed a last-minute bill Tuesday which includes funding for...
Gov. Beshear moving forward with hero pay plan
Crews begin construction on Rowland Acres Industrial Park