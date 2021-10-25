Advertisement

Attorney General Daniel Cameron joins roundtable with Eastern Kentucky law enforcement

Attorney General Daniel Cameron attended a roundtable Monday with sheriffs and police chiefs...
Attorney General Daniel Cameron attended a roundtable Monday with sheriffs and police chiefs from across Eastern Kentucky.(Office of the Attorney General)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s Attorney General joined several law enforcement leaders in Eastern Kentucky for a roundtable Monday to discuss several issues in the region.

Daniel Cameron joined sheriffs and police chiefs from across the region at a roundtable in Lawrence County.

“Many of the public safety challenges we’re seeing in communities across the Commonwealth stem from the drug crisis, and today’s roundtable underscores our commitment to supporting local law enforcement as they confront this scourge,” said Attorney General Cameron. “These men and women are on the frontlines of this fight, and together, we will continue to take steps to stem the tide of this epidemic.”

The roundtable was organized by Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck T. Jackson.

“Partnerships among local and state law enforcement are essential to addressing the public safety challenges we face in our communities,” said Sheriff Jackson. “I am thankful to Attorney General Cameron for standing with us in the fight against the drug epidemic, and I appreciate my colleagues who joined us today for this important discussion.”

