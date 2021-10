HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Ashtyn Meyers is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Ashtyn is a senior at Bell County High School where she holds a 4.0 GPA.

Ashtyn has been a girl’s basketball leader for all four years of high school, is an Americorps tutor, and is also both a church and choir leader.

