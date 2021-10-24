Wildcats move up in latest AFCA Coaches’ Poll
(WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats move up two spots following their bye week on Saturday.
Georgia remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the country, with Cincinnati moving into second.
Alabama moves into third following their win against Tennessee, and Oklahoma falls to No. 4 after being shut out in the first half against Kansas before scoring 35 in the second half and pulling away late.
1. Georgia
2. Cincinnati
3. Alabama
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Michigan State
8. Oregon
9. Ole Miss
10. Iowa
11. Notre Dame
12. Kentucky
13. Wake Forest
14. Texas A&M
15. Oklahoma State
16. SMU
17. Penn State
18. Baylor
19. Pittsburgh
20. San Diego State
21. Auburn
22. Texas-San Antonio
23. Iowa State
24. Coastal Carolina
25. NC State
Next up for the Cats: a road trip to Starkville.
Kentucky plays Mississippi State on Oct. 30 at 7:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.
The Bulldogs did not receive any votes in the latest AFCA Coaches’ Poll.
