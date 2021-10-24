Advertisement

Wildcats move up in latest AFCA Coaches’ Poll

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats move up two spots following their bye week on Saturday.

Georgia remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the country, with Cincinnati moving into second.

Alabama moves into third following their win against Tennessee, and Oklahoma falls to No. 4 after being shut out in the first half against Kansas before scoring 35 in the second half and pulling away late.

1. Georgia

2. Cincinnati

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Oregon

9. Ole Miss

10. Iowa

11. Notre Dame

12. Kentucky

13. Wake Forest

14. Texas A&M

15. Oklahoma State

16. SMU

17. Penn State

18. Baylor

19. Pittsburgh

20. San Diego State

21. Auburn

22. Texas-San Antonio

23. Iowa State

24. Coastal Carolina

25. NC State

Next up for the Cats: a road trip to Starkville.

Kentucky plays Mississippi State on Oct. 30 at 7:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The Bulldogs did not receive any votes in the latest AFCA Coaches’ Poll.

