Staying dry tonight, stronger storms possible on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A gorgeous evening is in store across the mountains, but showers and storms return by Monday.

Tonight

We stay dry through the overnight hours. Any outdoor plans look to be in great shape across our area. Low temperatures fall off into the upper-50s as we remain under partly cloudy skies.

Stronger Storms Possible on Monday

A cold front will sweep through the mountains on Monday and bring some showers and storms. Some of those could pack a punch with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has shifted the Slight Risk (Level 2/5) of severe weather further east, and it now only includes our far southeastern counties (Harlan, Letcher, Pike, Lee, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan, Mingo, and Logan).

The rest of us are now included in a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) of severe weather.

Our greatest threat looks to be strong, straight-line winds. However, a quick, spin-up tornado can not be ruled out.

Be sure to have that WYMT Weather App handy, and stay weather aware as we get into Monday.

Drying Out Briefly

Our weather looks to dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We stay mostly cloudy, mostly dry, and chilly on Tuesday. Highs look to stay in the mid-50s.

On Wednesday, we stay dry under partly sunny skies. Highs top out in the lower-60s.

More Rain on the Way

Showers return by the end of the work week. For now, the thunderstorm threat looks low.

We stay mostly cloudy on Thursday with scattered showers across the area. Highs top out in the lower-60s.

The forecast does not change much on Friday. We remain mostly cloudy and soggy at times. Temperatures stay in the mid-50s.

Showers look to stick around into Saturday, too. Once again, highs stay in the mid-50s.

