PumpkinMania returns to Transylvania University

By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transylvania University kicked off PumpkinMania on October 24, 2021, for its eleventh year.

The family-friendly carving event was different from last year’s past because of the pandemic, but still, many people came out to decorate pumpkins on campus.

“And we always look forward to seeing the creativity Everyone brings when they come and carve pumpkins,” said Megan Moloney, VP of Marketing and Communication at Transylvania University.

In 2020 the pandemic canceled the main carving event, and luminaries were placed around campus instead of the beloved pumpkins.

“We’re excited to have the community come back and join us. We’re outside, so it’s hopefully a very safe event. Folks are signing up in small groups with their families, so we’re doing our best not only about the health and safety but for our Transy community as well,” said Moloney.

To have the event, they needed pumpkins. They had many sponsors for the event, including Community Trust Bank, Black Soil, and White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics. Black Soil donated 500 pumpkins for the event.

“The folks at Black Soil have done a fantastic job and helping source all the pumpkins for us. They worked with Cleav’s family farm down in Bonneville, and I believe Cleav’s worked with some of their family farms to gather all the pumpkins,” said Moloney.

Transy had some student-athlete volunteers help take the pumpkins and make them carvable for the community.

“If folks happen to drop by pumpkins for us, we’ll put them out on the steps as well,” said Moloney

The carved pumpkins will be on display from October 25-28, right on the Morrison steps at Transylvania University, and will be lit every night for people to come to see.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

