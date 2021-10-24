Advertisement

One man dead after crash in Perry County

By Vivica Grayson
Oct. 23, 2021
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of one man and injury of another.

In a post on Facebook, Sheriff Joseph Engle said the incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

He said deputies saw two men operating a sport utility vehicle on KY Highway 2022 Squabble Creek, when the vehicle drove off the road and went over an embankment.

He continued to say one man was dead and the other was transported to Hazard ARH.

