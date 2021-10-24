McAuliffe has star-powered weekend ahead of Pres. Biden event Tuesday

(WDBJ) - Gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe had no shortage of famous friends come to his backing over the last few days as campaigns continue to do what they can to maximize their home stretches.

Former President Barack Obama pulled no punches Saturday, lending his support in front of a crowd on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

According to the Associated Press, “Obama accused Youngkin of portraying himself as a friendly everyman while encouraging what Obama called “lies and conspiracy theories” about widespread voting fraud in the 2020 elections.”

Thursday night, Vice President Kamala Harris shared the stage in Dumfries, Virginia with McAuliffe, telling the audience, “I want this man to be elected the next Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

In Charlottesville Sunday, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison, Former Member of the Georgia House of Representatives Stacey Abrams, and singer Dave Matthews from Charlottesville came to the former governor’s aid.

“It’s good that Terry is bringing in folks to show the diversity of leadership in the Democratic Party,” DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison said. “And we all know that Terry winning this is a really important thing for the state.”

“Not really big into politics, but it’s just great to hear positive messages from anybody,” Coban Crawford from Charlottesville said. “And how am I going to miss Dave, I was 30 feet away from Dave Matthews.”

“I’m going to go home and sign up to phone bank and continue to give money, and talk to everyone about the importance of voting, voting for this ticket,” Dudley Doane from Charlottesville said.

“It wasn’t just a flash point,” Webb said. “It’s a part of who Virginia is and I think he keeps speaking to that. it’s reinvigorating as we push through the finish line.”

President Joe Biden is traveling to northern Virginia Tuesday to lend his hand. The event will be at Virginia Highlands Park in Arlington.

