Advertisement

Lexington doctor recommends getting a COVID-19 booster shot

Within a few days, COVID-19 boosters will become widely available. Although they’re optional,...
Within a few days, COVID-19 boosters will become widely available. Although they’re optional, health experts recommend getting one if you’re eligible.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Within a few days, COVID-19 boosters will become widely available. Although they’re optional, health experts recommend getting one if you’re eligible.

“Those in high-risk environments, those that are immunocompromised, the elderly, and those in healthcare,” said Dr. Ryan Stanton, a Lexington emergency room physician.

Stanton said the boosters, which are additional doses of the vaccines, could improve one’s immunity against COVID-19.

“Because the immune system is like everything else,” explained Stanton. “If it’s not being used for that particular purpose, it starts to weaken.”

Federal authorities have given the green light to mix-and-match booster shots. Studies show Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients may get greater protection if they take the Moderna and Pfizer boosters. Stanton said the mixing and matching could help with booster rollout. He recommends getting whichever one you can.

Some people may have concerns about potential side effects. In rare cases, heart inflammation has been linked to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Stanton, however, said the benefits of getting the vaccine outweighs the risks.

“What we know is the risk is much much lower than the virus itself,” said Stanton.

For more information on if you’re eligible for a booster shot and how to sign up, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
One person killed in fatal two-car crash in Pike County
Former WYMT General Sales Manager Morrison Stepp has died. He was 47 years old.
Former WYMT General Sales Manager dies at 47 following long illness
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Eastern Kentuckians react to new Hulu series, ‘Dopesick’
Officer-involved shooting update
“He could have hit me” North Carolina man shot, killed by officers on I-75 after suspected robbery
Current Alice Lloyd College President Joe Stepp will transition to the role of chancellor. The...
Officials announce change in leadership at one Eastern Kentucky college

Latest News

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
One man dead after crash in Perry County
Perry County dog wins race during Oktoberfest, titled Duke of Hazard
Perry County dog wins race during Oktoberfest, titled Duke of Hazard
City of Hazard hosts 2nd annual North Fork Oktoberfest
City of Hazard hosts 2nd annual North Fork Oktoberfest
The 48th Annual Kenny Huffman Tennis Classic is underway in Pikeville as 68 competitors take...
48th Annual Kenny Huffman Tennis Classic kicks off in Pike County