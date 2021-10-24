Keeneland’s Heroes Day thanks first responders and their families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday’s Heroes Day at Keeneland, bringing an opportunity for spectators to say thank you to our first responders.

These heroes include the military, first responders, law enforcement, EMTs, and healthcare workers. Free admission and lunch were provided to the entire family.

“I think anytime you have the opportunity to recognize someone in the winner’s circle for something that they’ve done, it’s always a nice treat for the whole family,” says director of patron experience Kara Heissenbuttel. “The whole family makes a sacrifice.”

Among the seating is a reserved section to honor the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan.

The people that protect our city were also on the spectator’s minds.

“You have the local heroes, the police, firefighters, the EMTs that protect the land that we love,” says Rolling Thunder Chapter 5 board member Kenny Isaacs.

Rolling Thunder’s at the track, keeping the over 1,100 from Kentucky still missing in action in our hearts.

“It gives us the opportunity to try to let the public know that we’re still remembering their loved ones,” Isaacs says.

Heroes Day featured a national anthem performance by world performer doctor Everett McCorvey, who’s the director of UK’s opera theatre.

