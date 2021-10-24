Advertisement

Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed

A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people Saturday, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people Saturday, authorities said.

A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2″ at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The organized event involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash.

The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Kerville police said.

The injured victims were taken to various hospitals, including a 46-year-old woman who was listed in critical condition. The majority of the other injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, although the condition of a 26-year-old man was unknown, authorities said. A 4-year-old boy and a 3-month-old girl were taken to a hospital for precautionary evaluations.

Kerville is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the two children who were killed.

The Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website promoted the event as an “action packed, family-friendly day” in which fans could watch the “fastest drag cars compete for over $8000 in total prizes.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
One person killed in fatal two-car crash in Pike County
Former WYMT General Sales Manager Morrison Stepp has died. He was 47 years old.
Former WYMT General Sales Manager dies at 47 following long illness
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Eastern Kentuckians react to new Hulu series, ‘Dopesick’
Officer-involved shooting update
“He could have hit me” North Carolina man shot, killed by officers on I-75 after suspected robbery
Current Alice Lloyd College President Joe Stepp will transition to the role of chancellor. The...
Officials announce change in leadership at one Eastern Kentucky college

Latest News

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
One man dead after crash in Perry County
Within a few days, COVID-19 boosters will become widely available. Although they’re optional,...
Lexington doctor recommends getting a COVID-19 booster shot
Perry County dog wins race during Oktoberfest, titled Duke of Hazard
Perry County dog wins race during Oktoberfest, titled Duke of Hazard
City of Hazard hosts 2nd annual North Fork Oktoberfest
City of Hazard hosts 2nd annual North Fork Oktoberfest