AP Poll: Cats move up after bye week

(AP/WYMT) - Alabama inched up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football Sunday behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Cincinnati.

The Bulldogs (63 first-place votes) are a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week in the latest AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, and the Bearcats remain second.

The Crimson Tide jumped up a spot past Oklahoma after blowing out Tennessee. The now fourth-ranked Sooners were shut out in the first half against Kansas before scoring 35 in the second half and pulling away late.

Kentucky moves up to No. 12 following the bye week. Mississippi State did not receive any votes

TEAM RECORD VOTES PREV. 1. Georgia 7-0 1,575 (63) 1 2. Cincinnati 7-0 1,477 2 3. Alabama 7-1 1,417 4 4. Oklahoma 8-0 1,383 3 5. Ohio State 6-1 1,311 5 6. Michigan 7-0 1,270 6 7. Oregon 6-1 1,165 10 8. Michigan State 7-0 1,160 9 9. Iowa 6-1 1,035 11 10. Ole Miss 6-1 1,034 12 11. Notre Dame 6-1 922 13 12. Kentucky 6-1 849 15 13. Wake Forest 7-0 801 16 14. Texas A&M 6-2 700 17 15. Oklahoma State 6-1 682 8 16. Baylor 6-1 513 20 17. Pitt 6-1 510 23 18. Auburn 5-2 481 18 19. SMU 7-0 473 21 20. Penn State 5-2 471 7 21. San Diego State 7-0 390 22 22. Iowa State 5-2 298 NR 23. UTSA 8-0 235 24 24. Coastal Carolina 6-1 132 14 25. BYU 6-2 44 NR

