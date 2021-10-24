AP Poll: Cats move up after bye week
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(AP/WYMT) - Alabama inched up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football Sunday behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Cincinnati.
The Bulldogs (63 first-place votes) are a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week in the latest AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, and the Bearcats remain second.
The Crimson Tide jumped up a spot past Oklahoma after blowing out Tennessee. The now fourth-ranked Sooners were shut out in the first half against Kansas before scoring 35 in the second half and pulling away late.
Kentucky moves up to No. 12 following the bye week. Mississippi State did not receive any votes
|TEAM
|RECORD
|VOTES
|PREV.
|1. Georgia
|7-0
|1,575 (63)
|1
|2. Cincinnati
|7-0
|1,477
|2
|3. Alabama
|7-1
|1,417
|4
|4. Oklahoma
|8-0
|1,383
|3
|5. Ohio State
|6-1
|1,311
|5
|6. Michigan
|7-0
|1,270
|6
|7. Oregon
|6-1
|1,165
|10
|8. Michigan State
|7-0
|1,160
|9
|9. Iowa
|6-1
|1,035
|11
|10. Ole Miss
|6-1
|1,034
|12
|11. Notre Dame
|6-1
|922
|13
|12. Kentucky
|6-1
|849
|15
|13. Wake Forest
|7-0
|801
|16
|14. Texas A&M
|6-2
|700
|17
|15. Oklahoma State
|6-1
|682
|8
|16. Baylor
|6-1
|513
|20
|17. Pitt
|6-1
|510
|23
|18. Auburn
|5-2
|481
|18
|19. SMU
|7-0
|473
|21
|20. Penn State
|5-2
|471
|7
|21. San Diego State
|7-0
|390
|22
|22. Iowa State
|5-2
|298
|NR
|23. UTSA
|8-0
|235
|24
|24. Coastal Carolina
|6-1
|132
|14
|25. BYU
|6-2
|44
|NR
