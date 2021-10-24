Advertisement

AP Poll: Cats move up after bye week

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(AP/WYMT) - Alabama inched up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football Sunday behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Cincinnati.

The Bulldogs (63 first-place votes) are a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week in the latest AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, and the Bearcats remain second.

The Crimson Tide jumped up a spot past Oklahoma after blowing out Tennessee. The now fourth-ranked Sooners were shut out in the first half against Kansas before scoring 35 in the second half and pulling away late.

Kentucky moves up to No. 12 following the bye week. Mississippi State did not receive any votes

TEAMRECORDVOTESPREV.
1. Georgia7-01,575 (63)1
2. Cincinnati7-01,4772
3. Alabama7-11,4174
4. Oklahoma8-01,3833
5. Ohio State6-11,3115
6. Michigan7-01,2706
7. Oregon6-11,16510
8. Michigan State7-01,1609
9. Iowa6-11,03511
10. Ole Miss6-11,03412
11. Notre Dame6-192213
12. Kentucky6-184915
13. Wake Forest7-080116
14. Texas A&M6-270017
15. Oklahoma State6-16828
16. Baylor6-151320
17. Pitt6-151023
18. Auburn5-248118
19. SMU7-047321
20. Penn State5-24717
21. San Diego State7-039022
22. Iowa State5-2298NR
23. UTSA8-023524
24. Coastal Carolina6-113214
25. BYU6-244NR

