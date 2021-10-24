The 19th annual Battle of Leatherwood Reenactment took place in Perry County

CORNETTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - October 22-24 marked the 19th annual Battle of Leatherwood Reenactment in Cornettsville, Ky, which showcases the 1862 Civil War battle between the Confederate and Union sides over salt works in the area.

“I think history is just interesting. And again, it’s multifaceted,” said Kerry Crutcher, President and Chairman for the Battle of Leatherwood Reenactment Committee.

One thing that sets this reenactment apart from others is the fact that the reenactment committee has created a village surrounding the battlefield, so spectators have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the time period.

“Where else can kids see this kind of stuff, you know? What we’re doing, there’s a lot of places around here like this but there’s nothing right here in this region,” said Crutcher.

Not only is the village there for spectators to enjoy, but several demonstrations take place throughout the site, like blacksmithing and yarn spinning.

“Certainly we all know about going out and, battles with the Indians, or, things that the men usually had to deal with, the women were back there fighting hard to keep their families alive and their husbands alive and food on the table and the whole nine yards,” said Jo Ann Oborski, a demonstrator at the battlefield.

Those involved say these reenactments not only serve as a history lesson but a way to honor the lives of those who came before us.

“A hundred years from now, some kid is going to look at what we were doing and how we lived and say, ‘how did they do it?’ So, we’re looking back a hundred years, two hundred years, how’d they do it? [We’re] glad we don’t have to live that way,” said Oborski.

The Battle of Leatherwood takes place every year on the fourth weekend of October.

