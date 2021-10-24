Advertisement

16-year-old dies in Warren County ATV accident

By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A 16-year-old has died in an ATV accident early Sunday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Harry Cherry Road for an ATV fatal collision on Sunday 12:32 a.m.

Through investigation, the side by side was traveling north on Harry Cherry Road when it exited into a ditch line and came back onto the roadway where it overturned several times.

The 16-year-old teen driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

The two passengers were reported to have minor injuries.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Bowling Green Medical Center EMS, Richardsville Fire Department, Warren County Chaplin Service and the Warren County Corners Office.

The investigation is still on going.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
One man dead after crash in Perry County
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Eastern Kentuckians react to new Hulu series, ‘Dopesick’
Former WYMT General Sales Manager Morrison Stepp has died. He was 47 years old.
Former WYMT General Sales Manager dies at 47 following long illness
Help wanted
Kentucky leads the nation in increase of people quitting their jobs
Generic image of crash scene
One person killed in fatal two-car crash in Pike County

Latest News

Every year, the Greens' children take a road trip down memory lane recalling the stories their...
London police meet the children of man who wrote touching thank you letter
"I think anytime you have the opportunity to recognize someone in the winner's circle for...
Keeneland’s Heroes Day thanks first responders and their families
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
One man dead after crash in Perry County
Within a few days, COVID-19 boosters will become widely available. Although they’re optional,...
Lexington doctor recommends getting a COVID-19 booster shot