Spotty showers this weekend, stronger storms possible by Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few showers are possible this weekend, but better rain chances return by the next work week as another cold front sweeps through the mountains.

Tonight through Sunday Night

Clouds begin to increase across the region tonight. A few spotty showers will be possible, but it will not rain everywhere. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-50s.

On Sunday, we stay under a mix of sun and clouds. Again, a few showers are possible during the morning and early afternoon hours. However, most of us will stay dry. A breezy day is in store with wind gusts as high as 15 mph possible. Highs will be warmer as we top out in the mid-and-upper-70s.

Into Sunday night, we stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures only dip down into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Stronger Storms Possible on Monday

Another cold front will sweep through the mountains on Monday. This will bring more showers and storms into the area, and some of those could pack a punch.

Severe Weather Risk (WYMT Weather)

The Storm Prediction Center has much of our area outlined in a Slight risk (Level 2/5) of severe weather on Monday, while portions of the Cumberland Plateau are included in a Marginal risk (1/5) of severe weather.

We have plenty of time to keep an eye on this, but, for now, our biggest threat looks to be damaging, straight-line winds. However, a quick, spin-up tornado can not be ruled out.

This forecast will probably change between now and Monday, so be sure to download our WYMT Weather app and stay up to date with the latest forecast.

A Quick Break

A few, leftover showers will be possible on Tuesday. However, the majority of us begin to dry out. We stay chilly under mostly cloudy skies. Highs look to stay in the upper-50s.

We look to stay dry on Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will top out in the mid-60s.

More Rain Likely

An area of low pressure looks to bring more showers into the mountains to end the work week.

We stay mostly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with showers likely.

For now, the thunderstorm threat looks low as instability will be limited. However, a soaking rain is looking likely.

Highs on Thursday look to top out in the mid-60s, with mid-50s likely for highs on Friday.

