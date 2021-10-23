Advertisement

Pulaski County and Southwestern meet for annual heated rivalry

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual crosstown rivalry met on the Maroons’ field, with Southwestern beating Pulaski County at home for the second-straight meeting.

The Warriors dominated Pulaski County 42-14, clinching the top spot in the district.

“I just thought it was all three phases that first half,” said Southwestern head coach Jason Foley. “Special teams, defense played outstanding. We put them in a bad spot a couple times and offense was making some plays too. So I thought all three phases got going in that second quarter and we really got that separation.”

Southwestern will host Madison Central in their season finale next week. The Maroons finish the regular season with a 6-4 record and will host North Laurel in the first round of the district playoffs.

