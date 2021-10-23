Pikeville shuts out Hazard in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week, the Pikeville Panthers rolled against the Hazard Bulldogs 17-0.

”Like every Pikeville and Hazard football game, we come up here and it’s a tough football game, two good teams I felt, we got some big plays out of our offense, Blake Birchfield and the offensive line with some big plays, defensively, I thought we played lights out, Coach Sullivan and his coaching staff and those players did a great job preparing all week, it’s not easy to come up here and pitch a shutout, just really proud of those guys,” said head coach Chris McNamee

The Panthers will host Castlewood (VA) on October 29.

