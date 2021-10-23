Perry County dog wins race during Oktoberfest, titled Duke of Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A winner has been decided at the 2nd annual North Fork Oktoberfest Saturday.

During the event, a dachshund race was held on main street, seeing around 12 dogs compete.

Crossing the finish line first was “Lucky Gross.”

Owner Kimberly Gross was excited and shocked seeing her furry friend win the race.

“I was tickled to death, I was surprised that he won to be honest,” she said. “I figured one of the other little dogs would win, where he’s five years old but he won, easy.”

For his victory, the City of Hazard awarded Lucky with the title of duke.

