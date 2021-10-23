Advertisement

Pat’s Snack Bar in Clay County earns 4th best burger in statewide contest

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Big 7 Travel released a list of the twenty-five best burgers in Kentucky and Pat’s Snack Bar earned the number four spot.

Big 7 Travel is an online source to the best travel and food recommendations across the globe.

They scoured the state to find the best burgers and ranked Pat’s Snack Bar as no. 4.

Pat Snack Bar Manager, Charles Stivers, had no idea his business made the list until his daughter sent him a link to the ranking:

”We didn’t know we [were] in a contest,” said Stivers. “We didn’t know anyone was in here. We have a lot of outside people, a lot of people travel to eat here, but we didn’t know we [were] in a contest, but we’re proud to be fourth in the state of Kentucky.”

Stivers said he credits this ranking to having fresh beef, which gets delivered to the restaurant every three days, and by also having fresh vegetables.

You can find the entire ranking here.

