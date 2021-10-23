Law enforcement and health departments across EKY come together for ‘National Drug Take Back Day’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) sponsored event encourages people to drop off their expired prescription medications to any of the designated drop-off sites.

“The DEA has really pushed and advertised these events and we generally get a pretty good turnout,” said Sgt. Joel Abner at Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard.

People can stop in at any selected health department, police department, or KSP Post to dispose of their expired medications in a safe and proper way.

“This is a way to get rid of it, and you know, we take it in, we destroy it, and it’s off the streets, it’s out of the community,” said Trooper Scottie Pennington, Public Affairs Officer for Kentucky State Police Post 11.

Like Trooper Pennington mentioned, these events aren’t just for clearing out some space in your medicine cabinets, it’s about ensuring your outdated prescriptions don’t end up in the wrong hands.

“That medication is being taken off the road or off the streets or out of their homes so maybe somebody don’t break into their house and try to steal their medication or some young child doesn’t get ahold of some medication and take it,” Pennington adds.

With the opioid epidemic that plagues much of Eastern Kentucky, events like these can also be a small step in combatting this issue.

“If it saves one person’s life, you know we’ve done our job,” said Pennington.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.