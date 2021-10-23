Floyd County school hosts first ever ‘Falcon Fall Festival’

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The David School in Floyd County hosted its first-ever “Falcon Fall Festival” in order to strengthen relationships between the school and the community and give local children a place to have fun.

“We want to build better relationships with the community and get more involvement,” said Principal Bryan Lafferty. “We feel that every child in our county and surrounding counties has value and every child is valuable to our community so we just want to build relationships with the community and let him know that the David School is here and what we offer.”

The community was responded well to the festival and families came from miles around to enjoy the fall festivities.

“We have a lot of people showing up, we have a lot of people coming out to support our school,” said teacher and archery coach Gladys Wireman. “Our school, we keep it a family atmosphere, so we have a lot of families coming out, hanging out, sitting on the porch, in the dining hall eating funnel cakes, and all kinds of stuff.”

The event was completely free aside from the raffle tickets benefiting the school’s archery team as well as a few food items. The fall festival included a hayride, inflatables, pumpkin carving and painting, face painting, live music, free funnel cakes, and even Pennywise (played by local artist Payton Martin) came to visit and clown around.

“We’re in an economically challenged area,” said Lafferty, “so everything that we can do to help contribute and give back we’re happy to do so.”

The school also hosted a summer camp earlier this year called Camp Falcon. The Falcon Fall Festival, like Camp Falcon, is planned as one of the school’s annual events in the future.

“We’re planning to make this an annual thing, same as our summer camp,” said Lafferty. “The summer camp was a huge hit, we had a lot of attendance lot of the kids still wanting and asking when we’re doing the next one, what the theme will be, and then hopefully this will be a success as well and we just continue on and build that relationship with our community.”

Lafferty also says the best way to keep up with the David School’s events and announcements is to check out its Facebook page.

