Advertisement

Cybersecurity Awareness Month: how to protect yourself from an attack

”Hackers are taking advantage of businesses, universities, and the economy.”
”Hackers are taking advantage of businesses, universities, and the economy.”
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - October marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and experts warn there is a recent surge in cyber attacks.

Tim Riney with Family Wealth Group said attacks are getting easier for hackers. Cryptocurrencies also make it faster for them to get paid.

A new study said supply chains are a magnet for cyber breaches, suggesting 97 percent of firms have been impacted.

They often occur in third parties that the companies do business with.

Riney said organizations rely more on digital spaces and technology to do business, meaning personal information and finances are at risk.

”Hackers are taking advantage of businesses, universities, and the economy,” said Riney. “By taking control of organization’s data and locking it until someone pays... they’re taking advantage of us working remotely.”

Riney advised monitoring credit scores, saying they are used to apply for a mortgage, rent an apartment, open a credit card, or approve an auto loan.

He recommended watching for fraudulent or duplicate accounts and missing payments. If suspicious activity is found, call the credit card company, freeze the payment, and get a new card.

If someone believes they are a victim of cybercrime, Riney said it should be reported immediately to local law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
One person killed in fatal two-car crash in Pike County
Former WYMT General Sales Manager Morrison Stepp has died. He was 47 years old.
Former WYMT General Sales Manager dies at 47 following long illness
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Eastern Kentuckians react to new Hulu series, ‘Dopesick’
Officer-involved shooting update
“He could have hit me” North Carolina man shot, killed by officers on I-75 after suspected robbery
Current Alice Lloyd College President Joe Stepp will transition to the role of chancellor. The...
Officials announce change in leadership at one Eastern Kentucky college

Latest News

Three bears decided to crash a wedding in Wears Valley.
Couple sees four-legged, furry wedding crashers in Wears Valley
WYMT Regular Rain
Spotty showers this weekend, stronger storms possible by Monday
Scrap metal, wooden crates, and wrappers, signs of debris from the historic flooding in...
More work to be done after community members help to clean Carlisle waterways
Two Lexington moms work every year to make sure every child has a Halloween costume.
Annual Halloween costume giveaway back for trick-or-treaters after COVID-19