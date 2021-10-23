City of Hazard hosts 2nd annual North Fork Oktoberfest

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2nd annual North Fork Oktoberfest took place in Hazard, Saturday.

Featuring beer, food vendors, live music, a cornhole tournament, and dachshund race.

The festival began at 12:30 p.m. and saw a good size crowd taking in the experience.

Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards said the event was a good fit for the city, wrapping up the month of October.

“Events like this really help us to kind of shape the narrative of what we want to see in our downtown,” she said. “We’re a work in progress and fun, entertainment, live music, beer, food, things like that are really what we want our downtown to ultimately always be about.”

Richards said it is all about bringing fun and excitement to main street, with hopes to evolve in the process.

“It’s a constantly evolving, adding thing. This is already much bigger than the first year that we did it,” she said. “Ideally, we’re probably going to outgrow this space and this area of downtown.”

With several live musical acts, including Eastern Kentucky’s own Sundy Best, who are happy to be performing in the region again.

“We’re dedicating this show to Perry County and to Hazard,” Sundy Best Member Kristofer Bentley said. “These people and all of those across Eastern Kentucky, anytime we get to play here where we’re from, it’s always a treat.”

Event coordinators said the process of putting the festival and musical entertainment together went smoothly.

“Tim who has been working with them as the booking agent for them has been really excited to get them down here for a show,” Richards said. “So, we were really happy to be able to make that happen.”

Members of Sundy Best add they were anxious with anticipation, playing live together after so long.

“I feel like I’m going to bust at the seams because I’m at home with an 11-month-old screaming at me all day,” Sundy Best Member Nicholas Jamerson said. “It’s very celebratory in a different way.”

Richards said they kept the event outdoors for everyone’s safety and enjoyment.

“I don’t think we would feel as comfortable doing this event indoors this time,” she said. “I could see eventually us growing to the point where we’d have to do that. Maybe something like at The Forum but being that we’re still in COVID, it was very important to be able to do this.”

Richards said those expansions for the future might include a wine festival and extending the event to a two-day period.

Sundy Best said they have new music on the way, you can follow them here.

