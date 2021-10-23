Advertisement

Blue beats White 108-80 in Blue-White Game

Action during Friday's Blue-White Game
Action during Friday's Blue-White Game(POOL PHOTO)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Wildcats’ last public intrasquad scrimmage before the season tips off, Blue beat White 108-80 in the Blue-White Game.

Oscar Tshiebwe dominated the game for Blue, leading the game with a double-double (25 points, 21 rebounds). 14 of Tshiebwe’s 21 rebounds were off the offensive glass.

Lance Ware led White with a double-double of his own (20 points, 10 rebounds).

The Wildcats will face their first competition in Rupp Arena next Friday, hosting Kentucky Wesleyan in an exhibition.

Tshiebwe is set to make his UK debut in November.
