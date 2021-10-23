Blue beats White 108-80 in Blue-White Game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Wildcats’ last public intrasquad scrimmage before the season tips off, Blue beat White 108-80 in the Blue-White Game.

Oscar Tshiebwe dominated the game for Blue, leading the game with a double-double (25 points, 21 rebounds). 14 of Tshiebwe’s 21 rebounds were off the offensive glass.

Lance Ware led White with a double-double of his own (20 points, 10 rebounds).

The Wildcats will face their first competition in Rupp Arena next Friday, hosting Kentucky Wesleyan in an exhibition.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.