Annual Halloween costume giveaway back for trick-or-treaters after COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Halloween is about a week away and kids are excited to dress up in their costumes.

Two Lexington moms work every year to make sure every child has one. Kathy Phillips and Robin Anderson host an annual give away through their organization, Caring Costumes.

The pair works out of Phillips’ home basement. Hundreds of costumes line the walls of her bottom floor.

“My friend Robin and I were talking about costumes,” she said. “I have a box of old costumes that we kept for dress-up for the kids, of course. One year when we weren’t playing with them anymore, I was trying to give them away.”

Phillips said she went looking for an organization that donates used costumes and couldn’t find any active ones.

“We decided, ‘Let’s do it ourselves!’” she said.

For the past five years, the moms collect, wash, stitch up and organize new or gently used costumes. The poodle skirts, masks, makeup and more all go to a costume fair at the Williams Wells Brown Community Center.

“We directly give the costumes to children who go to the school and go to the center,” she said.

“It brings tears to my eyes,” Robin Anderson said. “We’ve had little boys and little girls pick out their costume and are so excited, they have to put it on right then and there.”

Phillips and Anderson said this year feels more special after a year when trick-or-treaters stayed inside.

“Nothing was open to the public and it wasn’t a safe time to collect or giveaway, so we had to make the difficult decision to leave them in the boxes,” she said.

Now, the boxes are filled to the brim before the fair where students will receive more treats than just candy.

Caring Costumes needs more costumes in larger sizes. They’re requesting child-appropriate items specifically for older girls.

