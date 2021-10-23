48th Annual Kenny Huffman Tennis Classic kicks off in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The 48th Annual Kenny Huffman Tennis Classic is officially underway at Bob Amos Park in Pikeville. The tournament started Friday, Oct. 22, and is scheduled to run until Monday, Oct. 24.

The tournament was started in 1973 after Kenny Huffman died following a cancer diagnosis. Huffman was in his 20s and an avid tennis player. Even playing for the University of Pikeville, which, in the 70s, was only known as “Pikeville College.”

“His wife, Sue Huffman, decided to start the tournament as a memorial to him.” said tournament director Jim Vanover. “Through the years it has also grown as a way to distribute funds for scholarships to graduating seniors from the 13th, 14th, and 15th high school regions.”

Vanover said the tournament is also looking forward to the 50th-anniversary tournament in a few years, but could not have accomplished this without the help of generous donors and sponsors.

“We feel very blessed that it has been able to continue for as long as it has and we’re certainly looking forward to the 50th-anniversary tournament in a couple of years,” said Vanover. “We’ve got a lot of support from businesses and donors through the years. You don’t generate enough money from entry fees and things like that to take care of the cost of the tournament and to provide scholarship money.”

Vanover said he was also thrilled to see 68 competitors at this year’s tournament and it was a very good turnout for a fall tournament. You can find out more about the Kenny Huffman Tennis Classic on the tournament’s website.

