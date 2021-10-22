Advertisement

Woolly Worm Festival back in Beattyville following major flood, COVID concerns

Photo Courtesy: Chas Jenkins
Photo Courtesy: Chas Jenkins(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime Eastern Kentucky festival is back in action for the first time since being canceled due to COVID-19 last year and after the community it is held in cleaned up from a massive flood.

The Woolly Worm Festival in Beattyville is celebrating its 32nd year in 2021. Officials say this year is special because it is the first time it has been held since Lee County went wet and alcohol sales are now allowed.

We’re told leaders are pleased with the turnout so far.

WYMT’s Chas Jenkins will have more on the festival tonight on WYMT.

