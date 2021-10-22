Warming up before the return of our unsettled pattern

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a chilly, cloudy day around the mountains today, but we’ve got some better weather on the way before our pattern changes yet again for next week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re slowly trying to clear out heading through tonight and into early tomorrow morning as drier air finally works in. However, you’ll definitely need the jacket for high school football tonight as temperatures only slowly fall through the 50s tonight. We’ll only settle in the middle to upper 40s for overnight lows.

We’ll likely start our Saturday off with a mix of clouds and sun again before breaking out into some more widespread sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Perfect for any of those outdoor activities! Highs will be only slightly below average as well, with temperatures topping out into the middle 60s in most locations. We’ll cool quick into the evening, however, as mostly clear to partly cloudy skies continue. Lows at night look to fall back into the lower to middle 50s.

Sunday and Beyond

By the time we close out the weekend, our unsettled pattern looks to settle back into the region as we await multiple fronts working through. The first one looks to work through and bring us a chance for scattered showers and storms late Sunday and into Monday. As it does so, we’ll get back up into the low to middle 70s for a daytime high.

That won’t be our only storm risk as another, stronger front looks to make a move into the region by Wednesday into Thursday of next week. That will provide us with another chance for showers and storms. Highs look to stay stagnant into the upper 60s as well, but models are still not handling this very well, so it’s something we’re going to be watching very closely.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.