UK students come together for vigil and memorial for freshman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In times of tragedy, many turn to a higher power to get through the difficult days.

Thursday, students at the University of Kentucky came together for a prayer service and memorial for Lofton Hazelwood. The 18-year-old died Monday evening after he was found unresponsive at the Farmhouse Fraternity.

“In the midst of our grief, in the midst of our processing all of this, we have the great hope that eternal life is what awaited Lofton after he died,” said Father Steve Roberts. “This is a time when we need each other. So reach out. Reach out to family, and friends. Reach out and support each other, love each other. Reach out to your church community.”

“I think all of our students are going through a lot of confusion, a lot of sorrow, and a lot of us don’t know how to process it yet,” said student Karys Whitehead. “So it is very quiet. People don’t really know where to turn in this time.”'

Whitehead says she saw first responders at the fraternity house Monday evening. She says, not knowing what the situation was, she immediately started praying.

“I was pulling into bible study on Monday night and I saw the ambulances and firetrucks down the street and all I could do was pray. I didn’t know what was happening, I didn’t know who was involved, but prayer is so powerful in these times.”

A program for the night included a list of resources and counseling services for students who are struggling with the loss.

The back of the program lists community resources available for students during this time. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/asTEBWomO6 — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) October 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.