Trio of Wildcats make preseason watch lists

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three transfers now on the Kentucky Wildcat squad have made some preseason watch lists.

Davidson transfer Kellan Grady has been named to the Jerry West Award Watch List. The award goes out to the nation’s best shooting guard every year.

Grady scored 2,002 career points in his three seasons at Davidson, including 240 three-pointers.

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler was listed among candidates for the Bob Cousey Award, which goes to the best point guard in college basketball. Wheeler broke the single-season assist record in his sophomore year at UGA with 193.

West Virginia transfer Oscar Thsiebwe has been named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List, given out to the nation’s best center.

He led the Big 12 in offensive rebounds with 4.1 pergame in his one season at WVU.

