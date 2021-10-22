South Laurel falls to West Jessamine in KHSAA state girls soccer quarterfinals
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - South Laurel fell to West Jessamine 3-0 Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the KHSAA state girls soccer tournament.
The Lady Cardinals finish their season at 18-4-1.
West Jessamine will play the winner of Saturday’s Lexington Catholic/Notre Dame game in the state semifinals next week.
