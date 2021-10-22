Laurel County participating in National Drug Take Back Day
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County is participating in National Drug Take Back Day.
On October 23, two locations will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Laurel County Health Department and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office will provide a safe and convenient way to dispose of medication.
Richmond County is also hosting Drug Take Back Day events.
