Laurel County participating in National Drug Take Back Day

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County is participating in National Drug Take Back Day.

On October 23, two locations will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Laurel County Health Department and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office will provide a safe and convenient way to dispose of medication.

Richmond County is also hosting Drug Take Back Day events.

Laurel County participating in National Drug Take Back Day - 6:00 p.m.
KYTC 15 at 6pm
Woolly Worm at 6pm
One person killed in fatal two-car crash in Pike County - 6:00 p.m.