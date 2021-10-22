Kentucky Highway 15 project still on track for completion

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials say just a little over a month and the finish line will be crossed.

KYTC leaders say they are wrapping up the finishing touches for the 85-million-dollar Kentucky Highway 15 project in Perry County.

Recently, construction has finished one of the three-way lanes towards Morton Boulevard.

Spokesperson H.B. Elkins said once the main project is completed, all that will be left is cosmetics.

“Signage, lighting, signals, maybe some pavement marking,” he said. “We still expect that it will be substantially complete around the end of November, sometime the first part of December.”

Elkins said they ask the public to be patient just a little while longer.

