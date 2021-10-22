Advertisement

Kentuckians could see a rise in taxes

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentuckians could be paying more at the pump and the register this year.

The League of Cities is asking lawmakers to consider proposing a bill that would write an amendment to the state’s constitution to instate a local sales tax.

Currently, Kentucky has a state sales and revenue tax, but not a local sales tax. At the state level, Kentuckians pay 6% of the goods they purchase.

“We’re only one of 12 states that don’t allow local governments to collect a sales tax,” said Brian Traugott, the KLC President.

As for filling up your gas tank, drivers could pay more at the pump.

Lawmakers heard testimony to consider raising the state’s gas tax rate adjusting it annually to reflect the difference in costs to the National Highway Construction Cost Index.

Six of Kentucky’s seven neighboring states have raised their gas taxes in recent years; Missouri lawmakers voted for an increase in 2018, but voters turned it back.

No bills have currently been filed, but lawmakers are expected to do so before the general assembly.

