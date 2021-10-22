Heaven Hill, UFCW reach tentative contract agreement

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Heaven Hill and the union representing its workers have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

According to a statement released by the company, the new contract with UFCW 23D is a five-year agreement and received the full recommendation of the UFCW negotiating committee.

UFCW members, who walked off the job on Sept. 11, will vote on the contract tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.