Graphic images shown by anti-abortion group on WKU’s campus leaves students concerned

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the center of WKU’s campus, an anti-abortion organization called The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform demonstrated Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’re here to show people that abortion decapitates and dismembers tiny human beings,” the spokeswoman for the organization said.

They say they get the information that they display from a textbook called The Developing Human: Clinically Oriented Embryology which focuses on the development of humans.

“But we always let students know they’re welcome to bring their own embryology textbook,” the spokeswoman said.

The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform is based out of Knoxville Tennessee and is known for showing graphic images of dismemberment, also comparing abortion to genocide.

We’re trying to show people, it’s never okay to dehumanize a certain group.”

The organization stated that these graphic images come from an abortion clinic that they are unable to disclose. They even go as far as to show images of holocaust victims and other sensitive material, which had students concerned.

“This is a central area where students constantly walk, and there’s no real trigger warning for any of this really bad imagery and it’s traumatizing to a lot of students,” one counter-protester who wanted to remain anonymous said.

The demonstration attracted many counter-protesters, a lot of them students.

“Someone else’s choice isn’t my business, you know, I think it’s unfair to impose your moral values on someone else because someone’s idea of morality is totally different from yours.”

Many of the counter-protesters voiced concerns that the demonstration was a big spread of misinformation, and they were confused by the sources the organization provided.

“I actually asked them about some of the statistics that they had on there about the suppression of black vote through abortion, and when I asked them where they got these numbers from, they couldn’t give me any real answers and they told me to do my own research,” one of the counter-protesters said.

The spokeswoman for The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform said the graphic images help to convey their message better. “We show people what it is, and they don’t like it because it shows that abortion decapitates and dismembers these children.”

The demonstrations took place Wednesday and Thursday, the organization does not plan on setting back up Friday.

