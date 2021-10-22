Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Image of COVID-19
Image of COVID-19(KWQC)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, KY. (WYMT) - In his report, the Governor announced 1,626 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing the case total to 734,137.

444 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,012 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 289 people remain in the ICU, with 187 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 6.25%.

The Governor also announced 29 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 9,559.

61 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Owsley County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 87.4 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

