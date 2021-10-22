Advertisement

Go teal this Halloween season!

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Teal Pumpkin Project is a simple way to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for the one-in-thirteen children living with food allergies, and many others impacted by intolerances and other conditions.

Placing a teal pumpkin on your doorstep signals that, in addition to candy, you offer non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all trick or treaters.

“A kid with food allergies, they may be feeling left out if they can’t have these treats and so the teal pumpkin project is just a way to include them in the holiday,” said Tiffany Leon, Senior Manager and Training and Professional Programs for FARE, Food and Allergy Research and Education.

The Teal Pumpkin Project began in 2013, to help promote safety and inclusivity for kids with food allergies.

Several ideas on items to hand out this year can include things such as stencils, playing cards, crayons, bubbles, and beads.

If you are thinking of going teal this year, you can add your home to the Teal Pumpkin Project’s interactive map.

