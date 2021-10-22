Former WYMT General Sales Manager dies at 47 following long illness

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime member of the WYMT family has died following a battle with a long illness.

Morrison Stepp died Friday at UK Hospital in Lexington. He was 47 years old.

Stepp started at WYMT in August 1999 and worked at the station for 21 years before retiring in 2020 due to health reasons.

The Martin County native started as an Account Executive and was later promoted to General Sales Manager. Stepp was always reading up on the latest sales and technology trends and innovations.

“I learned a lot from Morrison. We’re all heartbroken! Morrison was a great guy. He was everyone’s friend. No matter what was going on or how much pain he was in, Morrison always had a huge smile on his face. You couldn’t help but smile when you saw him. He loved his family dearly. They were the light of his life. We’re going to miss him,” said WYMT Vice President and General Manager, Neil Middleton.

“Morrison began his career at WYMT about three months after me. In all that time, I don’t ever remember having a serious argument with him. We mostly laughed. He was a wonderful co-worker and friend. He will be greatly missed,” said WYMT News Director Steve Hensley.

“Moe was a great colleague but an even better friend. He was like a brother that I never had. He always had a smile on his face and a big boisterous laugh. We would trade jabs at each other often to try and “one up” the other. He cared about his clients and his WYMT family, but even more importantly his immediate family. A class act that will be missed. I’m thankful that our paths crossed,” said WYMT National Sales Manager John Roberts.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements are pending.

