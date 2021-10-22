Advertisement

Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies looking for stolen ATV

By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to find a stolen 1998 Honda 300 ATV.

Deputies say on Wednesday around 5:00 a.m., a truck drove onto a property in the Wayland community and stole the ATV.

If you have any information you can call dispatch at 606-886-6171 or by calling the anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

