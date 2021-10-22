Floyd County Schools set to launch Test to Stay program on Monday

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Floyd County Schools tell WYMT they will begin free and voluntary COVID-19 testing for students and staff next week.

Superintendent Anna Shepherd said in a news release the program will help identify cases quickly, early and help stop an outbreak before it happens.

“We are committed to taking the steps necessary to help us stay in school. As part of our steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep our school open for in-person learning,” Shepherd said.

Floyd County Schools is working with the Floyd County Health Department and is joining other school districts throughout the state that offer this program.

To learn more, please call the school your child attends. For the consent form, visit here.

