Dreary and cooler day ahead, sunshine returns for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve made it to Friday! Unfortunately, the sunshine and milder temperatures didn’t make the trip with us. It’ll be back before you know it though.

Today and Tonight

Thanks to the passage of the cold front that brought us those storms on Thursday night, there shouldn’t be much fog this morning. That’s the good news. The bad news? The clouds will likely hang around all day, making it feel pretty dreary. I’m still cautiously optimistic about clearing skies later today, but I wouldn’t get my hopes up. I still think we’ll see some sun try to peek through at times. Highs will struggle to get into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. I also can’t rule out a stray chance for a shower today either.

Tonight, the skies gradually start to clear, but it might be late before we start to see some stars shine through. Temperatures will still drop into the upper 40s for most by Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast

Thankfully, the sunshine is back for Saturday and part of Sunday. Saturday is a touch warmer, thanks to the sunshine. Look for highs to rebound back into the mid to maybe even upper 60s before lows drop into the mid-50s as clouds increase Saturday night.

I do think we see a few peeks of sunshine on Sunday before the clouds take back over ahead of another system on Monday. Rain chances return to the region Sunday night. Highs should soar into the mid-70s before falling to about 60 overnight.

Extended Forecast

The new system I talked about above will increase our rain chances as we head into the new work and school week. Highs will fall back into the upper 60s on Monday and continue to slide into the mid-60s on Tuesday. Outside of some stray rain chances early, I think skies will briefly clear on Tuesday. Enjoy that, because back and forth rain chances will stick with us for most of next week.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.