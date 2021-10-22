Advertisement

Crash shuts down part of busy road in Pike County

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Pike County.

Police tell WYMT they are working a serious crash on U.S. 23.

It happened Friday afternoon near the Shelbiana Food City. We’re told the exit ramp to U.S. 460 is blocked and the southbound lane of 23 is shut down.

We do not know how many cars are involved or if anyone was injured.

We will pass along any information as it becomes available.

