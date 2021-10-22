Advertisement

Campbell County officer-involved shooting on I-75 prompts road closure

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the attempted robbery and got in a pursuit with the male suspect on I-75 North.
Police lights
Police lights
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was reportedly shot by officers on I-75 North after attempting to rob the Jacksboro Walmart Pharmacy and fleeing the scene, according to Michael Stanfield, Mayor of Lafollette, who received information from law enforcement officials.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the attempted robbery and got in a pursuit with the male suspect on I-75 North Thursday night, Stanfield said.

The man reportedly wrecked on the interstate, exited the vehicle and fired shots at police, according to Stanfield. Officers returned gunfire and reportedly shot the man, the mayor said.

It is unclear what the condition of the shot suspect is at this time.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the trooper involved in the shooing was not injured.

There was another person reported in the vehicle at the time of the incident, but it is unclear if they played a role in the robbery or shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WVLT News that they did not have information to release at this time and their agents were in the process of responding to the scene.

A spokesperson for the TBI said it could be several hours or tomorrow before an update is provided.

According to TDOT, a portion of I-75 was closed due to police activity that was reported at 7:37 p.m. You can check traffic on the TDOT website.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person hit, flown to hospital
UK announces indefinite suspension of fraternity activities
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
‘Not only are we bouncing back, we have bounced back’: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville City Councilman uses racial slur in City Council meeting
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Dreary and cooler day ahead, sunshine returns for the weekend
Letcher County teacher convicted of producing Child Pornography, Cyberstalking - 11:00 p.m.
Letcher County teacher convicted of producing Child Pornography, Cyberstalking - 11:00 p.m.
Buckhorn students and staff mourn former students with candlelight vigil - 11:00 p.m.
Buckhorn students and staff mourn former students with candlelight vigil - 11:00 p.m.
The League of Cities is asking lawmakers to consider proposing a bill that would write an...
Kentuckians could see a rise in taxes