Buckhorn students and staff honor those they’ve lost

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky community came together Thursday night to mourn those they’ve lost.

Students and staff at Buckhorn School in Perry County held a vigil Thursday evening at the school’s baseball field in honor of former students that have died in recent weeks.

Two of the deaths were COVID-19 related and one was the result of an accidental shooting.

Buckhorn English teacher Valerie Dixon organized the event, saying the idea actually came from one of her students.

”She really wanted a way to kind of help the students mourn this loss and she didn’t really want to flood the funeral home with all of the students at one time,” Dixon said. “So she asked if we could do something here at the school and we definitely, we’re a close knit community here and so we were all for letting them do that.”

