Advertisement

Buckhorn students and staff honor those they’ve lost

(WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky community came together Thursday night to mourn those they’ve lost.

Students and staff at Buckhorn School in Perry County held a vigil Thursday evening at the school’s baseball field in honor of former students that have died in recent weeks.

Two of the deaths were COVID-19 related and one was the result of an accidental shooting.

Buckhorn English teacher Valerie Dixon organized the event, saying the idea actually came from one of her students.

”She really wanted a way to kind of help the students mourn this loss and she didn’t really want to flood the funeral home with all of the students at one time,” Dixon said. “So she asked if we could do something here at the school and we definitely, we’re a close knit community here and so we were all for letting them do that.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville City Councilman uses racial slur in City Council meeting
Person hit, flown to hospital
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Missing person found dead in Whitley County
UK announces indefinite suspension of fraternity activities

Latest News

The League of Cities is asking lawmakers to consider proposing a bill that would write an...
Kentuckians could see a rise in taxes
The League of Cities is asking lawmakers to consider proposing a bill that would write an...
Kentuckians could see raised taxes
Charles Evans Hall
Letcher County teacher convicted of producing Child Pornography, Cyberstalking
Ash is a seven month old bloodhound training to be a trailing and tracking guy
Madisonville K-9 program used to help in Summer Wells’ search disbanded