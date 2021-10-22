Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 – High School Football – Week 9 Review – Week 10 Look Ahead

There’s only two weeks left of the regular season in High School Football. Here’s a look back at how our ten teams fared last week while we fast forward to this week’s matchups.

1. Corbin (8-0)

Last Week: defeated Lincoln County 42-21

This Week: vs. Wayne County

There is not much to say about the Redhounds at this point except for the fact that they continue to take care of business. Tom Greer’s squad eclipsed the 40-point mark for the fifth consecutive game in their 21-point triumph against the Patriots. Corbin also extended its win streak to four games against Lincoln County. Junior Cameron Combs tallied five total touchdowns as the Quarterback threw for two while running for three more. Senior Seth Huff was the leading rusher with 101 yards on 15 carries. Senior Seth Mills recorded 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Senior Treyveon Longmire snagged four passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns. The Redhounds generated three takeaways.

Corbin will take on Wayne County in their final regular season home game on Friday. The Redhounds dominated the Cardinals last season, 43-6.

2. Southwestern (7-1)

Last Week: defeated South Laurel 56-0

This Week: at No. 5 Pulaski County

The Warriors extended their win streak to four games with a thrashing of the Cardinals. This is also the first time that Jason Foley’s squad has pitched a shutout this season as Southwestern has held its opponents to single digits in two of their last three contests. Southwestern put up 350 yards of total offense including 219 rushing yards against South Laurel. Sophomore Collin Burton threw for 120 yards and two scores. Five different Warriors scored a rushing touchdown including the team’s leading rusher, junior Tanner Wright. Juniors JJ Hutchinson and Mason Hibbard both had one receiving score each. The Warriors forced three turnovers.

Southwestern takes on rival Pulaski County on Friday. The Warriors lost in the regular season last season against the Maroons in a 15-12 thriller but the second-ranked team in the top ten avenged that loss with a 35-14 victory in the district final.

3. Pikeville (6-2)

Last Week: defeated Sayre 49-0

This Week: at Hazard

After dropping back-to-back games against Lexington Christian and Madison Central, the Panthers have rebounded with two straight victories against the Hornets and Spartans. The Panthers pitched their second shutout of the season against Sayre and are one of just five teams to have allowed fewer than 100 total points this season. Senior Isaac McNamee delivered three touchdowns through the air while junior Blake Birchfield produced 110 yards and two scores on the ground. Three different receivers caught a touchdown pass in the win against Phelps including senior Zac Lockhart. Pikeville amassed two takeaways against Sayre.

For the second time this season, the Panthers are featured in the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week as they travel to Hazard to take on the Bulldogs on Friday. The Panthers won the first matchup in the regular season last year against the Bulldogs, 43-7 but were upset in the district final rematch, 21-12.

4. Johnson Central (5-1)

Last Week: defeated Harlan County 43-6

This Week: at No. 6 Letcher Central

Since entering district play, the Golden Eagles have had their way as they have outscored their opponents, 126-12 in their last three games. Johnson Central ran for 256 yards as sophomore Carter Conley paced the team with 95 yards and a score on the ground. Freshman Zach McCoart tallied 76 rushing yards and two touchdowns while senior Grant Rice also had two rushing scores. Senior Mason Lemaster had a team-high ten tackles. The Golden Eagles produced a couple of takeaways against the Black Bears including a pick-six by senior Ryleh McKenzie.

Johnson Central finishes their regular season with back-to-back road games as they travel to Whitesburg to take on Letcher Central on Friday. The Golden Eagles swept the Cougars last season including a 50-0 victory in the district final.

5. Pulaski County (6-3)

Last Week: defeated No. 7 Bell County 27-24

This Week: vs. No. 2 Southwestern

John Hines’ crew had to stave off a feisty Bell County Bobcats’ squad but are coming into this week on a five-game win streak. This is also the first time that Pulaski County has defeated Bell County as they were winless in the previous seven meetings against the Bobcats. The Maroons were not as pass-happy as they usually are against Dudley Hilton’s team but their 347 yards of offense was enough to eke out a victory. Senior Drew Polston tallied 189 yards and two scores through the air while running for another one. Senior Braden Gipson generated a 100-yard rushing outing with 106 yards on 14 touches while also catching a 51-yard touchdown pass. Sophomore Cody Nichols provided the other touchdown on the ground for Pulaski County. Junior Barek Williams had five receptions for 33 yards and a TD.

The Maroons are hosting rival Southwestern on Friday in their regular season finale (see Southwestern for last season’s results).

6. Letcher Central (6-1)

Last Game: defeated Clay County 54-18

This Week: vs. No. 4 Johnson Central

The Cougars took their final bye week of the season last week. Letcher Central comes into this week’s action with the fourth-best RPI in 4A. Junior Carson Adams is one of only two players to be in the top ten in both passing and rushing in the class as the Quarterback’s 105 rushing yards per game is good enough for eighth-best while his 169 yards per game through the air slots him into fourth. Adams leads the team in total touchdowns with 23. Junior Keaton Day’s 10.9 tackles per game is tied for fifth-most in class. Letcher Central comes into this week having scored the fourth-most points per game in class with 38 PPG. The Cougars are just outside the top ten in points allowed as they are giving 17.9 PPG, good enough for 12th best in 4A.

The Cougars welcome Johnson Central to town on Friday (see Johnson Central for last season’s results).

7. Bell County (6-2)

Last Week: lost to No. 5 Pulaski County 27-24

This Week: at Estill County

The Bobcats had their six-game win streak snapped at the hands of Pulaski County last week. Offensively, Bell County was paced by Daniel Thomas as the sophomore amassed 120 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Dawson Woolum had a decent outing with 75 yards on the ground on 18 carries. The Bobcats were opportunistic on the defensive side of the ball as they forced three turnovers against the Maroons.

Bell County jumps back into district action on Friday as they play their final road game of the regular season against Estill County. The Bobcats did not face the Engineers last season but did overwhelm them with a 55-12 victory back in 2019.

8. Middlesboro (6-0)

Last Game: defeated Leslie County 49-18

This Week: at Knott Central

Middlesboro comes into this week with the sixth-best RPI in class as they are one of only five teams in 2A that has not lost a game this season.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a two-week hiatus this week as they face Knott Central in their district finale on Friday.

9. North Laurel (6-2)

Last Week: defeated Whitley County 14-8

This Week: vs. Henry County

The Jaguars ended their two-game skid with a narrow victory against the Colonels. North Laurel relied on their Quarterback to save the day on the offensive side of the ball as Tucker Warren threw for 80 yards and a touchdown. The sophomore was even better with his legs, though as he tallied 172 yards and a score on 16 rushes. Sophomore Christian Larkey recorded 79 rushing yards and also caught Warren’s only touchdown pass. Austin Johnson was a monster defensively as the sophomore led the team in tackles with ten and generated two sacks. The Jaguars had five sacks as a unit.

North Laurel concludes their regular season slate with two straight home games, the first coming on Saturday against the Henry County Wildcats.

10. Williamsburg (5-2)

Last Game: defeated Pineville 21-13

This Week: vs. McCreary Central

The Yellow Jackets re-enter the top ten as they held off the Mountain Lions for their second straight victory. Sydney Bowen was solid in the win as the junior tossed the pigskin for 148 yards and two scores. The Quarterback also had a rushing touchdown as well to go along with 60 rushing yards on 11 touches. Senior Jayden Rainwater was the team’s leading rusher with 68 yards on 13 rushes. Junior Bryson Potter led Williamsburg in receiving with six catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets forced two turnovers against Pineville.

Originally, the Yellow Jackets were scheduled to face Lynn Camp on Friday but that game has been canceled. Williamsburg will now take on McCreary Central instead. These two schools will be meeting for the first time since 2008 as the Yellow Jackets came out on top in that clash, 44-28.

