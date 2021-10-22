AG Commissioner Ryan Quarles holds Health and Hunger forum in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles made a stop in Pikeville Friday to talk with a group of people about a variety of topics.

During the Health and Hunger Forum, Quarles met with community members, non-profit organizations, farmers, and various program directors in order to teach and learn about healthy eating and food availability in the area.

Food insecurity was a big topic of conversation at the meeting. The commissioner highlighted programs such as SNAP, EBT and double dollars at local farmer’s markets to help get fresh Kentucky Proud produce into the hands of those who need assistance.

